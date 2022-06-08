The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 5,000 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00.

HSY traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $210.55. The company had a trading volume of 597,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,652. The firm has a market cap of $319.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.