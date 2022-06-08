The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LSXMK stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 849.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 48,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

