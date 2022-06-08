The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) will post $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.60 and the highest is $4.54. Mosaic reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 248.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $13.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $15.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $15.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mosaic.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MOS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.41.

MOS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.81. 360,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2,143.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 603,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,138,000 after purchasing an additional 576,679 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.