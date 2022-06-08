The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

