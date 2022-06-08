Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.78) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn ($1.78) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

THRX opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $24.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

