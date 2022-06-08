TheStreet Downgrades Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to D+

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $7.42 on Monday. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,618,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,838 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4,004.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 788,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 769,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

