TheStreet Downgrades New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to C

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NYSE NYT opened at $34.55 on Monday. New York Times has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

