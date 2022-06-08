TheStreet Downgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to C

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

THR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

NYSE:THR opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 3,637 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56,555.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at $723,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

