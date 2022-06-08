TheStreet Downgrades trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to D+

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.
Shares of trivago stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.53 million, a P/E ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.