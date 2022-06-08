TheStreet Downgrades trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to D+

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.53 million, a P/E ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in trivago by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

