TheStreet Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS opened at $35.03 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.