TheStreet Lowers Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) to D+

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $19.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.16 million. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Lee Enterprises will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Pearson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $28,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,315.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

