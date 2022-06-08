Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.64.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE THO opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 362.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

