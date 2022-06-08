Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Shares of THRN stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne HealthTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

