Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Buys A$59,400.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,400.00 ($42,733.81).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Alexander Waislitz bought 75,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,250.00 ($14,568.35).
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Alexander Waislitz bought 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,800.00 ($16,402.88).
- On Thursday, May 12th, Alexander Waislitz bought 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($18,129.50).
- On Monday, May 9th, Alexander Waislitz bought 173,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,440.00 ($34,848.92).
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($17,553.96).
- On Thursday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 15,264 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,655.52 ($3,349.29).
- On Tuesday, April 26th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 111,550 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,361.35 ($25,439.82).
- On Friday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 288,450 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,304.00 ($66,405.76).
