Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.