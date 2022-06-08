Timothy Donnelly Sells 12,663 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AVD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,427. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $149.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

AVD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $3,442,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 253,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.