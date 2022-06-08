TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,331,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 43,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

