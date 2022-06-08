Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:TR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 97,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,609. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 65.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 46.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

