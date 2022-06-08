Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho raised Topcon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.19. Topcon has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide.

