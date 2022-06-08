Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Lowered to Hold at Fundamental Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by Fundamental Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$97.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CSFB set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$103.00.

TSE TD traded down C$1.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$94.63. 687,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,241. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$80.68 and a 1-year high of C$109.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

