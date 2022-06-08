Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

NYSE:TM opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $232.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $155.05 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.81.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

