TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. TPG has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

