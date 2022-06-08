TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will post $11.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.77 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $50.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.22 million to $54.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.24 million, with estimates ranging from $61.24 million to $77.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TACT shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 325 Capital LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $47.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.88.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

