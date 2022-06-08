Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

TRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Transcat from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

TRNS stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Transcat has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.48 million, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

