TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $707.33.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $632.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $609.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.70. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $531.23 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.