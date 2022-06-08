Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Ralph Bartel Sells 6,700 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $45,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,499,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,552,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $32,700.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $34,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $170,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,342 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $262,017.72.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05.

On Monday, March 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,617 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $50,237.11.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $401,515.21.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 126,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 732.25% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,496,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

About Travelzoo (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.