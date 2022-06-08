Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

TIG opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.54. Trean Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 906,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 17,400 shares of company stock worth $74,558 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,760,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 694,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after buying an additional 743,949 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

