Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.
TRMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of TRMR opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.64 million and a PE ratio of 26.28. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.
About Tremor International (Get Rating)
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.