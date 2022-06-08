Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

TRMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TRMR opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.64 million and a PE ratio of 26.28. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 215.1% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,017 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

