Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $64.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trevena by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.