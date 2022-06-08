Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $17.23.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
TCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,769,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,049,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,137,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
