Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

TMQ opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.58. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.