Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 252 ($3.16).

BBOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.32) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.26) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.45) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 198.12 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.14. The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 193 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.61).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($54,636.59).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

