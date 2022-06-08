Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several research firms have commented on TGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

