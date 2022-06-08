True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUERF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS:TUERF remained flat at $$5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

