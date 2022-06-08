Truist Financial Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $67.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.66% from the stock’s previous close.

PLAY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $69,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.