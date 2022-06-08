TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $601.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $601.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $601.50 million to $602.17 million. TTEC posted sales of $554.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. TTEC’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. TTEC has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

