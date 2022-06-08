TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 221,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.