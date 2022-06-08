TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 221,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,893. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.