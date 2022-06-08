Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.16.

TWLO stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.22. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.3% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 59.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

