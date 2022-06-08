Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. MKM Partners downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 537,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,612,021. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,660,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

