U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) PT Lowered to $14.50 at HC Wainwright

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 186.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Shares of USAU opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.69. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.