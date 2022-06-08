UBS Group Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
