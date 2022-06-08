UBS Group Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $345.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $315.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MongoDB from $362.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.24.

MDB opened at $295.23 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.03 and a 200-day moving average of $394.73.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,390,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

