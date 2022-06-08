UBS Group Trims FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Target Price to €13.10

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €13.70 ($14.73) to €13.10 ($14.09) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS FCBBF remained flat at $$13.34 during trading on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

