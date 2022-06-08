Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Purchases 30,690 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,835.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ultralife stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,158. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
