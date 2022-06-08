Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Purchases 30,690 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,835.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ultralife stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,158. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ultralife by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

