Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
