Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,600 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.61) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($43.86) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.35) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($49.53).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,719.50 ($46.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,228,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,943. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($54.99). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,579.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,704.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £94.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.