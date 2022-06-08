United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $69.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CL King assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

UNFI stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. 3,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,568. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

