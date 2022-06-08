United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.81. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45.
United States Antimony Company Profile
