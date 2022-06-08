Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 111,097 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 4,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,259. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

