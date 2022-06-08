UP Fintech (TIGR) to Release Earnings on Friday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.55%.

TIGR opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $855.37 million, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.52. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

